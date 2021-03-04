States shift to vaccinate those in their 50s against Covid-19 as supply expands

The hunt for appointments

Freeman said that her organization previously heard about some people crossing county or state lines to access vaccines in communities where they were eligible to get vaccinated -- but not where they lived. In January, one Covid-19 vaccination site in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in New York City hard hit by the pandemic saw an overwhelming number of White people from outside the community show up to get the vaccine, city leaders said.

"There was no real guidance or restrictions early on in the distribution," Freeman said about people traveling for vaccines.

"We saw pretty quickly a clamp down on registration systems requiring some sort of proof of residency in some cases or you had to provide your ZIP code," she said. "But some of these measures are simply in place because we have limitations on supply -- those will go away when we have enough supply to vaccinate every adult."

For instance, proof of Indiana residency is required to get a vaccine in Indiana, Megan Wade-Taxter, a spokesperson for the state told CNN in an email on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there are no residency requirements for South Carolina, the State Emergency Response Team said in an email on Thursday.