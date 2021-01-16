States look for more Covid-19 vaccine doses as the nation's death toll nears 400,000

Governors from Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota wrote to Azar, critical of federal plans and hopeful they could purchase vaccines from manufacturers directly.

"Without additional supply or authorization to purchase directly, our states may be forced to cancel plans for public vaccination clinics in the coming weeks, which are expected to vaccinate tens of thousands. It's time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic," the letter states.

Pfizer on Friday tried to reassure state leadership and the public about production of its vaccine, saying it didn't anticipate any interruptions in shipments.

"Operation Warp Speed has asked us to start shipping second doses only recently. As a result, we have on hand all the second doses of the previous shipments to the US. We are working around the clock to produce millions more each day," Pfizer said in a statement to CNN.

Mask restrictions continue to fluctuate by state

Meantime, a recent coronavirus projection from the University of Washington estimates 566,720 deaths by May 1 in the US.

The university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said the figure could be lowered by about 32,000 deaths with universal mask requirements.