States face tough questions about who should get Covid-19 vaccines after the initial groups

"We think probably in the first round we'll be able to vaccinate our health care workers, but we don't really know that," Young said. "There are more unknowns than there are knowns."

States are starting to get an idea of how many doses they'll get in December, but it's a blank slate in January. It's easier to plan who qualifies as an essential worker in the first group to get vaccinated if officials know there are large numbers of vaccines coming in a few weeks, but that's a harder call to make when doses are limited and even more difficult when you just don't know how many doses you will have once you get to that tier, a state official said.

"It becomes just exponentially more complex as you start to expand the scope beyond a very defined early high priority population. Just thinking about how they will be prioritizing a group like essential workers, your head starts to spin about all the various ways that this could meet difficulties," Michaud told CNN.

For example, a teacher or a police officer in one state, who both fall under the essential worker group, could receive the vaccine at a different time than their counterparts in neighboring states based on how their state prioritizes each subgroup.