Starbucks' experimental new cup costs extra, but it's worth it

Starbucks is launching an experimental "borrow a cup" program at select locations in its hometown, Seattle.

The program is part of Starbucks' aim to make its cups more sustainable, and it will kick off as a two-month trial in five Seattle stores. Customers at those stores will have an option to receive their drinks in a cup they can use again.

Here's how it works: Customers will order their drinks in a reusable cup and pay a $1 refundable deposit. When the customer is done with their drink, they return the cup and receive a $1 credit as their refund plus 10 Bonus Stars for their Starbucks Rewards account.

If customers take the cup home, they can also take advantage of Starbucks' partnership with Ridwell, a company that will pick up the reusable cups from your home. Each cup is then cleaned and sanitized and put back into the rotation for another customer to use.