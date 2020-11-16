Stanford distances itself from Dr. Scott Atlas after he urges resistance to public health measures

Responding to Atlas' tweet Sunday evening, Whitmer told CNN's Wolf Blitzer, "We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I'm not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals."

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Atlas -- who removed a reference to the Hoover Institution in his Twitter handle -- said he wasn't trying to "threaten or incite violence" but rather is just "not very good at Twitter."

Atlas said the tweet was in response to "literally thousands of emails I get from people all over the country, begging me to figure out how to end the lockdowns," including from family members of people who have died by suicide amid restrictions.

"And so what I meant, and I'm sorry I'm not very articulate on Twitter, is that basically if you want to change things you have to have your voices heard," he explained. "I didn't mean anything more than that."

Unlike the government medical experts who advised President Donald Trump in the early months of the pandemic, Atlas has adopted a public stance on the virus much closer to the President's -- including decrying the idea that schools cannot reopen this fall as "hysteria" and pushing for the resumption of college sports.