Sports world reacts to Capitol riot, Jacob Blake decision

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown spoke Wednesday to the dichotomy of situations faced by different parts of society.

"It reminds me of what Dr. Martin Luther King has said, that there is two split different Americas. In one America you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your back yard. In the other America, you get to storm the Capitol, and no tear gas, no massive arrests, none of that," Brown said.

"I think it's obvious, it's 2021, and I don't think anything has changed. We want to still acknowledge that, we want to still push for the change that we're looking for, but as of yet we have not seen it. We want to keep conversations alive and do our part," he added.

Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum said, "It was heavy on our hearts. We were thinking about it."

"It's tough because we're not surprised about what we see on TV. It's the world we live in. I just feel like the same energy should be kept as when we see our people peacefully protesting for things that we see our people getting murdered on TV and live and videos. They're protesting in the Capitol -- rioting in the Capitol for losing an election. It's two different things. I want the same energy on TV to be, 'They're thugs and criminals,' the same terms they used when they see our people protesting for losing our lives," Tatum said.