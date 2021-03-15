Spain, Germany, France and Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

The suspensions came hours after prosecutors in northern Italy ordered a batch of the vaccine to be seized, citing a man who fell ill and died after taking a shot. Italy's medicines agency also suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine "as a precaution and temporarily," prior to the EMA meeting, the Italian medicines agency AIFA announced Monday.

Much of Europe has now halted the shot for the time being, following the fatality of one woman in Denmark that has yet to be linked to a vaccine. Another death was also reported in Norway on Monday, along with a handful of non-fatal cases in both countries.

The suspensions go against the advice of the World Health Organization, the EMA and the pharmaceutical giant itself, all of whom have said there is no evidence of a link with clotting and that rollouts should continue while the reports are investigated.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," the WHO said in a statement to CNN. The organization added it was assessing the latest reports, but said any change in its recommendations would be "unlikely."