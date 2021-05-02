SpaceX-NASA Crew-1 astronauts returned from ISS -- here's what went down

Before their launch in November, the Crew-1 team named their Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience" in honor of the NASA and SpaceX teams that worked through a pandemic to get their mission off the ground as well as the global public, which grappled with Covid-19 as well as a widespread reckoning over racial injustices in the months prior to the Crew-1 launch.

Glover said the crew carried the Resilience mantra with them during their time in space, noting that he had to conduct an unexpected space walk for minor repairs to the exterior of the lab: "Resilience is one of the most important aspects in this business and exploration period," Glover said Monday.

The United States spent nearly a decade without the ability to launch astronauts into space after the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, and NASA was forced to rely on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to get astronauts to the ISS, which the space agency says left the multibillion-dollar orbiting laboratory understaffed. As many as 13 astronauts were on board at one time in 2009. That number has occasionally dropped to as low as three on several occasions, which leaves fewer people to help run experiments and help keep the space station well maintained. With the latest SpaceX missions, however, the staff grew to 11.