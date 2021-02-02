SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes on landing, again

At the root of the rift between SpaceX and the FAA was a test launch SpaceX carried out in December of a prototype known as Starship SN8, one in a series of early prototypes the company has built in its efforts to design a rocket capable of ferrying the first humans to Mars. Prior to that launch, SpaceX had "sought a waiver to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations," according to the FAA, but the agency denied that request.

But SpaceX proceeded with the test launch anyway, and launched the vehicle on a high-altitude "hop test" that saw it successfully reach its desired altitude and conduct a series of in-air acrobatics before it explosively crash landed back at its launch site.

It is not clear if the FAA would have investigated the company regardless of whether SN8 landed successfully.

The FAA was already focused on reconfiguring its launch licensing process to make it more "streamlined." But it's not clear if the updated procedures, which are expected to go into effect in the near future, would have helped SpaceX quickly obtain authorization to loosen the public safety restrictions on its launch license.

SpaceX already had yet another Starship prototype, SN10, assembled. It's not clear when the company will attempt to launch it, but over the weekend, the company rolled the vehicle out a launch pad adjacent to where the SN9 took off.