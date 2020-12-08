SpaceX gets almost $900 million in federal subsidies to deliver broadband to rural America

Some policy experts, including Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit open-internet advocacy organization, also argue that it doesn't matter if Starlink is successful or not. If Americans want sustainable high-speed service and, eventually, a 5G network, then fiber optic cables are the only solution, Falcon believes. And that's why he says RDOF funds should not have be used on alternative technologies.

"You don't have to replace [fiber optic] wires anytime in my lifetime once it's built. It will be something like my grandkids' kids could use," Falcon said.

But others, including FCC Commissioner Mike O'Reilly, who helped lead the push to allow SpaceX to join the FCC subsidy program, argue that Starlink could offer a one-stop-shop solution to a troubling problem.

"The true reality is: We don't have enough money to connect every home to fiber. It's not in the cards," he told CNN Business in an August interview.

And that, he said, is reason enough to take a risk on SpaceX, a company already well-known for its technological chops and proving its critics wrong.