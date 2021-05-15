Space Force commander fired after comments made on conservative podcast

A Space Force commander has been removed from his post following claims he made on a conservative podcast. CNN's Jim Acosta reports Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier made the comment that Marxist ideologies are invading the US military on "The Steve Gruber Show," and did not immediately respond to C…

A Space Force lieutenant colonel has been removed from his command after appearing on a conservative podcast criticizing the United States military.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier joined The Steve Gruber show to discuss his new book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military," which alleges that Marxist ideologies are becoming widespread within the armed forces. He expounded on those concerns in the podcast.

"Since taking command as a commander about 10 months ago, I saw what I consider fundamentally incompatible and competing narratives of what America was, is and should be," Lohmeier said. "That wasn't just prolific in social media, or throughout the country during this past year, but it was spreading throughout the United States military. And I had recognized those narratives as being Marxist in nature."

When pressed on what exactly he meant, Lohmeier decried the New York Times 1619 Project, a historical look at how slavery formed America's institutions, as "anti-American."