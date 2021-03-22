Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia's new hate crime law

"Career prosecutors in the civil rights division and US Attorney's Office thoroughly investigate matters that could meet federal hate crimes statutes. If the facts and law meet the elements of these statutes, the government may seek an indictment," a Justice Department spokeswoman told CNN on Thursday.

"What can't be forgotten is the hate crime statute says because of gender as well," said Scott McCoy, the interim deputy legal director for LGBTQ rights and special litigation at the Southern Poverty Law Center. "The angle of misogyny has to be looked at as well, you know, did he kill them because they were women? That would be a hate crime because of their sex or their gender."

"In this case, it's not just their race or their national origin, there could be other things at play, and that requires some investigation and I hope law enforcement ... look at this because violence against women is just as pernicious and dangerous as violence against race or against religion," McCoy said.

Lack of jury trials may have slowed use of new law

Covid has slowed down the court system since last March, when the chief judge of the Georgia Supreme Court suspended jury trials due to the pandemic. The state's chief justice announced last week that jury trials would restart again.