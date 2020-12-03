Southern California braces for extreme fire weather as preemptive power shutoffs begin

The region also happens to be the hottest in the continental US this week after highs climbed to 85 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Given the environmental conditions, the NWS warns that any fire will spread rapidly, with long-range "spotting" of 1 to 3 miles possible. Spotting is a phenomenon in which firebrands (flying embers) are transported by winds, allowing additional spot fires to develop several miles downwind.

Power shutoffs expected

Southern California Edison preemptively shut off power as of early Thursday to over 33,000 customers in Riverside, Los Angeles and nearby counties to minimize the threat of wildfire.

These shutoffs are meant to keep the electrical system from igniting more fires in the event of downed power lines in dry conditions through a program called Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Nearly 260,000 customers in eight Southern California counties are warned that more power shutoffs are under consideration during this elevated risk for wildfires.