Southern Baptist Convention can dodge a schism, but not its own history

In the 1980s, fearing the possibility of regional isolation and cultural death, many SBC leaders believed that they could attract new members by spreading the Good News of God's hierarchy by political means through the Republican Party. It seemed to work at first, but ultimately, it didn't. Many Baptists left and formed alternative denominational fellowships. Growth slowed , plateaued and began a dramatic decline . The SBC is now smaller than it was in 1987, the year of the fundamentalist takeover of the seminary in Wake Forest.

Defeating liberalism has not grown the church. The political message of a godly hierarchy of White men isn't good news to most Americans -- especially younger ones, even today's leaders' own children, many of whom have embraced equality and pluralism. Now what? Ed Litton and SBC leadership are left with a nearly impossible task -- maintain a conservative and traditionalist reading of the Bible while embracing race and gender equality in hopes of tempering what many younger Americans see as the political hypocrisy and sin embedded in the Trump-aligned wing of the SBC. At best, at least right now, this will likely result in tinkering around institutional edges in an effort to soften their image -- without any theological change -- hoping to keep more people of color, women, and young adults from leaving the church.