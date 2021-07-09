Southern Africa hoped it was through the worst of Covid-19. Then the Delta variant arrived

The applause stopped months ago, but the impact of Covid-19 is at its worst right now.

Sixteen months into the pandemic here and doctors describe a system beyond its breaking point -- with insufficient beds and barely enough oxygen. Sometimes the only time a bed opens is when a patient dies.

"There are patients that are dying while they are waiting to be seen, while they are waiting to go to the ward. Because the resources are just being overwhelmed by the onslaught of patients," the doctor said, an assessment corroborated by paramedics and other physicians.

Sometimes patients will die when entering a hospital no matter what the level of care, they say. But this wave means tough choices have to be made and the best care can't always be given.

The explosion of cases and deaths, as well as renewed lockdowns across the region have come as a surprise to many public health experts. With low rates of vaccination in South Africa, they did expect another wave, but some scientists thought that the very worst was over.

After all, the southern African region was hit by a first wave and battered by a second wave driven by the more infectious Beta variant discovered by South African scientists. The thinking was that a level of immunity in much of the population might dampen future spikes.