South Korea sends anti-piracy unit to Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Then on Monday, Iranian boats seized the South Korean-flagged chemical tanker Hankuk Chemi as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf from the Arabian Sea.

Iran said the vessel was seized for "creating environmental and chemical pollution in the Persian Gulf," the semi-official news agency Tasnim said. The vessel has been seized by the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Mehr news agency.

Five South Korean nationals are among the 20 civilian mariners aboard the tanker, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Choi Young-sam, a spokesman for South Korea's Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday the government in Seoul is in close communication with counterparts in Tehran and is trying to secure the release of the sailors and the vessel.

There was no suggestion the Cheonghae Unit would be undertaking a rescue operation, with the Defense Ministry saying it would be advising other South Korean-flagged vessels in the area on safety.