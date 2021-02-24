South Dakota AG under pressure to resign as new evidence reveals investigators found victim's broken glasses inside his car

"They're Joe's glasses. So that means his face came through your windshield," an investigator tells Ravnsborg, who lets out an obvious gasp and says, "I wondered about that."

On Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, issued a statement in response to the conclusion of the investigation, calling for the attorney general to step down.

"Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign," Noem said in the statement. "I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well."

South Dakota state Rep. Will Mortenson, a Republican, filed articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg, saying that "following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General."