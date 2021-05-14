South Carolina sheriff's office releases jail footage showing the in-custody death of a mentally ill Black man

Sutherland was 'not a threat,' congresswoman says

Sutherland's father, James Sutherland, said in Friday's news conference that the footage was disturbing, adding it shows changes need to be made in law enforcement.

"He was already afraid and confused about the situation, and there was nobody in there to talk to him with any compassion, to try to reason with him and to let him know what was going on," he said.

"If they had brought in somebody that maybe was neutral," James Sutherland said, "that was not an officer, maybe a mental health person, could have been a nurse, somebody that was less threatening, they probably could have deescalated that situation. But that didn't happen."

In a statement Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Sutherland's death was "a tragedy" and that video of the incident revealed issues that "need to be addressed in training, procedures, and policies around law enforcement's encounters with those experiencing mental illness."

"Jamal's mother, Amy, has bravely challenged us all to learn from her son's tragic death," McMaster said. "We will do so.

US Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who represents South Carolina's 1st District, said her "heart is broken for Jamal Sutherland's family."