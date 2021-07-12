South African military deployed as ex-leader Zuma jailed and looting spreads

"We will soon be facing a huge risk of food insecurity and medication insecurity in a few weeks. Our vaccination program has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum," he said.

His remarks come just 24 hours after he extended the country's lockdown by another two weeks.

CNN witnessed police firing rubber bullets at dozens of looters as they ran from a mall with everyday items, while other shops in the vicinity were set ablaze.

Zuma, 79, was jailed for 15 months on June 29 for contempt of court. He had refused to appear at an anti-corruption commission to answer questions about several allegations, including bribery and fraud. He has repeatedly denied the long-running allegations of corruption against him.

He handed himself over to police last week to begin his jail term after days of speculation over whether he would comply with the court's orders.

Zuma's conviction marks a fall from grace for the former leader, who served as president from 2009 to 2018 and was once widely celebrated as key figure in the country's liberation movement. Zuma spent 10 years in prison with anti-apartheid hero and former President Nelson Mandela.

CNN's Sarah Dean, Vasco Cotovio, Lindsay Isaac and Angela Dewan contributed to this report.