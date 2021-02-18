'Sort this out': Facebook's chaotic news ban in Australia blocks pages for fire services, charities and politicians

At least one Australian politician also found his professional page affected. In Western Australia, which will hold a state election in just a few weeks, opposition leader Zak Kirkup's Facebook page was blocked. But Premier Mark McGowan's was still accessible.

While many pages run by government branches and other services were blocked, the ban on sharing content did not appear to be universal. For example, while some users reported that the page for the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Service was blocked, Queenland's fire and emergency service pages were left untouched.

Facebook said in a statement that government pages "should not be impacted" by the announcement, adding that its actions were focused on "restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content."

As the proposed law "does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted," the company said, adding that it would reverse the effects on any pages "that are inadvertently impacted."