Sorry, dogecoin. Ethereum just shot past $4,000 to a new record

Bitcoin has gained traction on Wall Street, particularly as a hedge against inflation and fluctuations in the value of government-backed currencies — almost like a digital gold. PayPal and Square also let users buy, sell and hold the crypto.

But dogecoin, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly touted (although he quipped on the most recent "Saturday Night Live" that it's simply a "hustle") is now the world's fourth largest crypto.

Still, even after a 10,000% surge this year to a combined value of about $66 billion, dogecoin still makes up less than 3% of the total crypto market. Dogecoin prices have also plunged more than 20% since Musk's SNL appearance...from about 65 cents to just over 50 cents.

There are legitimate questions about whether dogecoin has any serious applications for businesses and the broader economy — outside of Musk's orbit that is.

Canadian research and development and consulting firm Geometric Energy announced Sunday that it was launching a lunar payload on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and that it was paying in dogecoin. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed though.