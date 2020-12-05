'Sonic attacks' suffered by US diplomats likely caused by microwave energy, government study says

Researchers said the parts of the brain with low volume may reflect brain injury, and those with high volumes could be evidence that other parts of his brain have compensated.

Most of the documented attacks came in 2016 and 2017, though there were a handful of reported incidents after that as well.

CNN reported in 2018 that a senior administration official said investigators tore apart buildings where diplomatic employees encountered the sounds but found no acoustic devices. That lead law enforcement to believe the injuries were the result of microwaves beamed from a nearby location and that the "sounds" were merely a means of masking the microwave attacks.

That was only a theory, the official said, and there was no concrete evidence to back it. However, brain scans on the injured personnel showed changes that indicate damage, the official said.

Cuban officials have consistently denied their government had any involvement with the diplomats' health problems and have said mass hysteria is the most likely cause.