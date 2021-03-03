Some US bishops discourage Catholics from getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine if others are available

"My advice to all my patients and to all my friends will be to get the first vaccine you can get. That's what matters the most -- to get protected," said Dr. Jeff Carson, Provost at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences of Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who was raised Catholic, on Sunday urged Americans to take any of the three "highly efficacious" coronavirus vaccines now available to them and not delay getting one vaccine over another.

Americans generally haven't been offered a choice on which vaccine to get, although that may shift in some places as supply increases.

With the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, some sites have been offering whatever vaccine they have the most of that day. The supply changes from week to week.

And though Pfizer and Moderna options boast an efficacy of about 95% compared to Johnson & Johnson's 72% in the US, experts say it is not the inferior option.