Some TV shows are telling stories about the pandemic. Some viewers wish they wouldn't

Executive producers for "NCIS: New Orleans" say that after much debate among the CBS show's showrunners, producers and writers, they decided to devote the first two episodes to addressing the pandemic, which hit Louisiana especially hard last spring.

"While we want our show to be entertaining and an escape, we felt leaning into the pandemic was an opportunity for catharsis and healing for our audience and ourselves," executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash told CNN in an email.

"We decided to focus a great deal of our first two episodes specifically on the pandemic -- including a pandemic-themed murder, but then after that, relegated Covid and the health crisis to the background. Acknowledging its existence in our shows' world, but focusing on other issues and crimes for our characters to solve."

When CBS' courtroom drama "Bull" began its current season, its New York City courts were in lockdown and Jason Bull, the central character, was recovering from coronavirus.

Since then the pandemic has faded from storylines. But that doesn't mean it's forever gone from the show.