Some Trump supporters in this Georgia county say the election system is 'rigged.' That could hurt Republicans in January

"He's going to ask people to vote for Loeffler and Perdue. And then he's going to tell them the elections rigged. To call the election rigged undermines people's faith in the results. Whether you like the results or not and it will cause people, there will be people who will say I'm not going to vote."

If the President keeps tweeting and talking about the system being unfair, Brockway said that hurts the Republicans battling over control of the US Senate.

"It absolutely hurts because he has a very passionate group of followers who frankly are more committed to him than they are to the Republican Party," Brockway said.

But back in Haralson County, some of those passionate followers say what may seem like a mixed message will only drive more Republicans to the polls in January.

Andy Gunther, a Republican who ran for Congress and lost this past cycle, says the more outraged Trump is at Saturday's Valdosta rally, the higher the enthusiasm will be for Loeffler and Perdue.

"It's going to boost the electorate to come out stronger, I believe," Gunther said. "It's defiance. It's, we're not going to take this stuff sitting down. We're going to come back out, we're going to vote. We're going to show that we care."