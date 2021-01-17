Some states are seeing higher numbers of Covid-19 cases as others ease restrictions

A recent coronavirus projection from the University of Washington estimates more than 566,000 deaths by May 1 in the US. The university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said the figure could be lowered by thousands with universal mask requirements.

North Dakota's mask mandate is set to expire Monday. In a statment Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum cited an 80% drop in active cases from a mid-November outbreak.

"Our case numbers and hospital capacity have improved dramatically in North Dakota over the past two months, and with three new tools we didn't have last fall -- vaccines, rapid tests and effective therapeutics -- we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Burgum said.

"However, this fight isn't over, and we need all North Dakotans to continue to exercise personal responsibility, follow protocols and keep wearing masks where physical distancing isn't possible. The day will come when we can take off our masks and discard them with confidence, but only if we do what's needed now to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe."

In Illinois, three regions of the state are moving into less-restrictive lockdown measures.