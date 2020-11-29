Some Republicans, including Roy Blunt, would like to see Trump at Biden's inauguration

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, Blunt said he hadn't spoken directly to Trump about attending the inauguration. But he said he was in touch with the President's aides about the best ways to ensure he can continue to be a player in the Republican Party going forward.

"I have certainly encouraged his staff to look at the transition now, look at the opportunity in Georgia to help us win these Senate seats, look at what the President can do, if the President is leaving the White House, as he says he will do if he loses the Electoral College vote, to help us win back the House in 2022," he said.

When Trump was sworn in four years ago, President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama welcomed him to the White House for coffee before heading to the ceremony. That followed established practice of the outgoing president accommodating the incoming one, a symbolic demonstration of the peaceful transfer of power that has defined American government for more than two centuries.

Later, Mrs. Obama admitted the day was difficult for her, particularly because Trump had spread racist lies about her husband's birthplace. But she endured it anyway, she said, because of its importance in maintaining a peaceful transfer.