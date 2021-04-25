Some parts of the US are more vulnerable to another hit by coronavirus. Here's why

"If a person received the two doses from different reporting entities, those two doses may not have been linked together," a CDC spokesperson said.

"For example, if a person received their first dose at a clinic run by the state, and second dose from a tribal health clinic, they might not be linked and it could look like they missed the second dose."

The gap was expected, the CDC said, pointing out that groups initially prioritized for vaccination, like healthcare workers, were more likely to get vaccinated at their work site, "potentially reducing barriers and increasing adherence to the recommended vaccine schedule."

"The reasons behind the delayed or missed second doses, however, require further analysis," the spokesperson said, and officials should work to understand whether this is due to access or vaccine hesitancy.

Fauci has said he worries half-vaccinated people may not be as well protected against new variants of the virus, or worries they could become infected and replicating virus in their own bodies could evolve into new variants.