Some local politicians who were near US Capitol on January 6 return to life of prominence back home

"I'm not sure why he's there or how he got there," Fann said. "I don't know that it's a great thing, to be honest with you, but he is a citizen. He was a voter. He was never convicted of anything. But it is what it is."

While Kern may have lost his reelection bid and been ousted from the audit, he has already set his sights on higher office. Kern announced earlier this month he's running for state Senate.

"It's concerning that you had individuals who may be leading lives in very high-profile roles who participated in the insurrection and who are now back in communities," state House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding Jr. told CNN. "I believe the voters of Arizona understand that what happened January 6th is not who we are as a country and the people who participated in January 6th will be disqualified if they even appear on the ballot."

Local Texas official allegedly rushed the barricades

In Facebook photos posted the day before the riot, Mark and Jalise Middleton were both grinning ear-to-ear, sporting their Trump hats with a series of Washington landmarks in the background. On any other day, the couple from Forestburg, Texas, may have looked like tourists descending on DC for a day of sightseeing.