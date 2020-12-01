Social media must prepare for flood of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

"To beat this pandemic, we also have to defeat the parallel pandemic of distrust," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said on Monday.

Some social networks have already put policies in place specifically against Covid-19 vaccine misinformation; others are still deciding on the best approach or are leaning on existing policies for Covid-19 and vaccine-related content. But making a policy is the easy part -- enforcing it consistently is where platforms often fall short.

Facebook, Twitter and other platforms have their work cut out for them: The coronavirus and pending vaccines have already been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, which platforms have taken action on or created policies about. Some have made false claims about the effectiveness of masks or baseless assertions that microchips will be implanted in people who get the vaccine.