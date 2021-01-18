Social media fueled the Capitol mob. Now Biden and Congress must crack down

It is troublesome that we've turned over the rules of online deception, harassment and incitement to violence to powerful tech CEOs who are not accountable to the public. Our democratic institutions must take back control and introduce regulations that address incendiary online propaganda.

Here's how Congress and the Biden-Harris administration should approach social media regulation in the months ahead:

Establish a disinformation task force

For the Biden-Harris administration to begin to address the problem, it should treat the spread of disinformation as a fundamental threat to achieving progress in all facets of policy, as a large coalition that I'm part of urged last month.

The spread of online disinformation is not only a threat to our democratic institutions; it also undermines important efforts to respond to the pandemic or combat climate change. The incoming administration should establish a task force to study the harms of disinformation on social media; launch a website to combat viral disinformation; and appoint an expert on disinformation to the Covid-19 task force — this person would be in charge of coordinating a national response.