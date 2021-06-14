'So... how ya been?': Stephen Colbert welcomes an audience back to 'The Late Show'

However, none of those moments truly matched the energy that was in the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday night. The theater, which is located on Broadway, houses the largest audience of any of the late night shows (its capacity is 400 people). So even though other hosts welcomed back audiences before Colbert, this felt like a New York institution had returned.

"So ... how ya been?" Colbert said with a smile to audience members during the opening monologue. "I have not been on this stage in front of a live audience for 460 days. I don't know if I even remember how to pander to the most beautiful crowd in the world!"

Colbert was the first host back on TV after the pandemic ravaged the United States in March 2020. He famously returned to the airwaves by doing a monologue from his bathtub. Since then, the show did remote productions from South Carolina and the Ed Sullivan Theater offices.

As for Monday's "Late Show," it felt in some ways the same as the show's pre-pandemic broadcasts — but there were differences.

For example, Colbert usually comes out before the show and does a quick question and answer with the crowd, but that wasn't the case this time.