So can you hug your grandkids now?

In danger of a new surge just as restrictions ease. Experts are very worried that the easing of restrictions will encourage people to cut loose and another spike, fueled by the Covid variants, will follow. From CNN's report:

"Let me just say we are in the eye of the hurricane right now," Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

The spike will be fueled by the B.1.1.7 variant, first spotted in the United Kingdom, and will come over the next six to 14 weeks, Osterholm said.

"Four weeks ago, the B.1.1.7 variant made up about 1 to 4% of the virus that we were seeing in communities across the country. Today, it's up to 30 to 40%," he said. "What we've seen in Europe, when we hit that 50% mark, you see cases surge," he said.