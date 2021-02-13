'SNL' takes on Trump's impeachment acquittal

"Well, you'd be the first," Bryant's Cruz responded.

Moffat's Carlson then showed clips of Trump defense lawyers like Bruce Castor, who was played by Mikey Day.

"Hello, Senate and other serious people, I want to apologize for being unprepared last time I was out here. Wife bought decaf," Day's Castor said. "As you all know, I'm the lead prosecutor — nope, sorry — I'm the counsel. I know the difference. As Trump's bailiff — nope, not right, either."

Finally, Moffat's Carlson brought out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was played by Beck Bennett, to speak about why he voted to acquit Trump.

"Everyone knows you can't impeach a former president," he said. "That's why we should've impeached him before back when I said we couldn't."

Moffat's Carlson then asked what he really thought of Trump.

"I think he's guilty as hell and the worst person I've ever met," Bennett's McConnell said. "God, that felt good. I've been holding that inside my neck for four years."

Moffat's Carlson then wrapped up his segment by saying the show's famous catch phrase, "Live... From New York! It's Saturday night!"