'SNL' takes on the Derek Chauvin trial via a Minnesota morning show

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode tackling the news from the Derek Chauvin trial via a Minnesota morning show. The show included two Black anchors, played by Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson, and two White anchors, played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon.

"It's been a tough week for news," Nwodim's anchor said. "There's so much to get into, but first we start with the trial of Derek Chauvin."

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Nwodim's anchor said that watching the trial brought back "so many bad feelings" from last summer.

"Sounds like we all agree there's no way that Derek Chauvin walks away from this," McKinnon's anchor said.

Nwodim and Thompson's anchors stopped her there.

"Well...," Nwodim and Thompson's anchors said, scrunching their faces.