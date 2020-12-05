'SNL' returns with 'Rudy Giuliani' and his witnesses contesting the election

"I swear to tell my whole story, and nothing but my story so help me God," Strong's Carone said.

Strong's Carone then told the panel in the hearing to lose their attitude "just like you 'lost' all those Trump ballots" and said that she personally saw hundreds, if not thousands, of dead people voting.

"Did you check every poll? Did you talk to all the dead people?" Strong's Carone asked the Michigan state senators. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."

Other witnesses included a woman who "ate ballots," a man who was abducted by aliens, Michael J. Lindell -- the CEO of My Pillow, and Chloe Fineman, who was playing Nicole Kidman's character from HBO's "The Undoing."

Strong then returned as Carone to say that Dominion cheated her out of her cheesy bread.

"I think you're confusing Dominion with Dominos," one of the state senators told her.

"Either way, my vote took longer than 30 minutes so it's supposed to be free," Strong's Carone said.

Finally, McKinnon's Giuliani said he would not give up the fight to overturn the election.