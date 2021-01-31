'SNL' perfectly sums up today's America

"Saturday Night Live" was back Saturday for the first time since Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th president. Many expected the show to feature Alec Baldwin as Trump saying goodbye or to depict Biden's first week in office. But that didn't happen, much in the same way many of us who opposed Trump thought once he left office we would be filled with a sense of euphoria. And "SNL"'s opening sketch may have laid out the reason why Trump's exit hasn't been a cure-all panacea -- namely, because America is currently a dumpster fire.

"SNL" cleverly addressed the "hot mess" that is America today in the form of a talk show titled "What still works?" Kate McKinnon -- uncharacteristically playing herself for the show -- opened the sketch as the host explaining, "We look at every part of American society and wonder: What still works?"