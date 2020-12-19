'SNL' introduces its new Joe Biden

"I won more votes," Rudolph's Harris responded.

Rudolph's Harris then brought out Moffat's Biden, who limped in with a medical boot on his foot before doing a somersault like Willy Wonka.

Benett's Pence pointed out that Biden looked "different, somehow."

"I'm like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I'm a different guy," Moffat's Biden said. "This time next year I'm going to be Mario Lopez."

He then told the American people that they are about to have a "real leader again" and a diverse White House cabinet.

"And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by 'diverse,'" Rudolph's Harris cut in. "That is my Christmas present to you, America."

Before Bennett's Pence could sign off, he was interrupted by Rudy Giuliani, played by Kate McKinnon, who heard that they were giving out "free meds."

Bennett's Pence seemed concerned since hair dye was dripping down Giuliani's face.

"I think all of my bodily fluids are trying to distance themselves from me," McKinnon as Giuliani said.