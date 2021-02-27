'SNL' has Dr. Fauci hand out coronavirus vaccines on a game show

Unfortunately that wasn't enough to get her the vaccine so they moved on to the next contestant on the game show, which was sponsored by CVS.

"CVS: come for the shot, leave with a lollipop from two Halloweens ago," McKinnon's Fauci said.

The other contestants included a young woman who pretended to be an old woman, a man who pretended that he liked smoking, and a pregnant woman.

"Hi, I'm pregnant. Can I get the vaccine?" the pregnant woman, played by Melissa Villaseñor, asked.

"I don't know. Can you?" Davidson's Cuomo asked.

"Sorry, may I get the vaccine?" Villaseñor asked.

Davidson's Cuomo explained that he wasn't trying to correct the woman's grammar.

"I was genuinely asking. We have no idea," he said.

The next contestant was surprisingly Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, who did some stand up comedy.

"Oh, it is great to be back in New York City," Bryant's Cruz said. "I'm sorry, my arms are tired because I just flew back from Cancun."