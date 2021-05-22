'SNL' explains what it was like to do the show during a pandemic

The cast then showed off photos of rehearsals while wear masks and an audience member reading a medical textbook.

Kate McKinnon went on to joke that there were so many precautions that if she wanted to hug someone, she had to pull them into a closet and do it in the dark, away from the authorities.

Pete Davidson mentioned that the most important thing was that the cast was "in it together."

As he was speaking, however, Davidson's background became blurry.

"Sorry, Pete, is that a green screen?" Strong asked.

"No," he said.

"Have you been doing the show from home this whole year?" McKinnon added.

"Probably not," he responded.

Finally the cold open ended with an emotional McKinnon saying that this was the year when the cast realized that they "we're more than just a cast, we're a family."

"And like a true family, we are kind of sick of each other," Bryant said. "And we need a little break."

Strong then thanked the audience for sticking with the show through "an election, an insurrection, and objection that there was an insurrection" before the entire cast kicked off the show with its signature catch phrase, "Live... from New York! It's Saturday night!"