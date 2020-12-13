SNL captures Trump's crazy logic

The SNL sketch focused on Newsmax, the staunchly pro-Trump cable network that on Friday featured an anchor declaring, "it's not over ," even after the US Supreme Court decision ended what was viewed as Trump's last legal option to overturn the 2020 election. The pro-Trump host wrongly claimed that the election results have "not been settled" yet in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. (In reality, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their election results.)

The comedy show, though, took on much more than just the Trump-recommended Newsmax, also going after many of the fact-free claims made by Trump and his allies. The sketch began with the voiceover, "Real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth: that Donald Trump could still win this election." Then came the announcement of the launch of "Sportsmax...The network for real Jets fans, giving you the truth about America's favorite football team." For those who don't follow the NFL, the New York Jets have lost all of their games played so far this season and "boast" the worst record of any team in the league. To say the Jets are awful is being kind. But on "Sportsmax," the anchors are spinning a different reality: The Jets are the biggest winners! (I'm sure you get where this is going.)