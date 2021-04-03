SNL calls out Georgia for its new voting law during cold open

Fineman's Spears asks, "What would you say to the religious folks that were mad because you gave Satan a lap dance?" to which he responds, "I would say, 'you know that wasn't the real Satan, right? It was a dude in a Halloween devil costume because the real Satan doesn't do, like, music videos. So, maybe chill.'"

Redd's Lil Nas X points out that that he didn't give the real Satan a lap dance, just an actor. Fineman's Spears then asks if he will give God a lap dance to even the playing field and he does.

After the lap dance ends, cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew, played by Kate McKinnon, arrives wearing a giant skunk suit and smoking a cigarette out of an opera cigarette holder.

Fineman's Spears talks about how Le Pew has been axed from the upcoming "Space Jam" sequel due to his overtly sexual behavior.

The skunk apologizes and says he has a lot to learn.

"I've doing the work. Reading the books like 'Women are from Mars, Skunks are from France.''"