Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing three

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in Lyon Township, just outside of Detroit. Local law enforcement says the pilot and two passengers are believed to be dead.

The family of five who lives in the home made it out alive, but the house was engulfed in flames, the office said. The home is located in Lyon Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.

The mother told CNN affiliate WDIV that the family was inside when the plane crashed. She said they were in the living room arguing over which movie to watch and had just moved into a different room when the plane struck the house, according to WDIV.

Had the mother, father and three children stayed in the living room, it would have been a different story, WDIV reported.

The family's cat died, according to WDIV.

The house is located just north of Oakland/Southwest Airport, which is operated by Oakland County.