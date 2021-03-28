Slum golf: A whole new ball game on Mumbai's streets

Mehboobani introduced her to the game when she was just five years old after she saw her father playing on the streets and expressed her interest in "hitting the ball."

During the time when the BPGC didn't allow caddies to play on its course and they took up playing on the streets, a video of Ashmi playing golf went viral which, according to her father, was one of the reasons for the BPGC allowing them in. BPGC didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Through her father and her coach, who also runs an academy, she has developed an early love for the game, already adopting Tiger Woods as her idol.

Mehboobani is hoping that his daughter's early start on the streets will propel her to success later in her life.

"We [hope] to make her the ladies champion because if the club has supported her this much, she is likely to show good results in the future. She will make the club proud, and she will make the name of her mother and father shine as well."

It's not just in India where street golf is a thing.