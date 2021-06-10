Sinema faces Arizona blowback over becoming the Senate's new unmovable roadblock

Her election, like many in 2018, brought out people who had never been involved in politics, spurred by Trump's White House victory two years earlier and the sense that the midterms could show the country rejected his kind of leadership. With that help, however, Sinema won, becoming the first woman to represent Arizona in the Senate.

The fact that so many new political activists helped Democrats get elected in 2018, argued Julie Erfle, an Arizona communications consultant and AZMirror columnist, is part of the reason so many of Sinema's one-time supporters feel deflated.

"They're upset at Sen. Sinema because they believe that she's holding the party back and she's really a hindrance to some of these policies," Erfle said, adding that she, too, is "a little puzzled" at the senator's political positioning because there are very few signs that Republicans are willing to strike the compromise that Sinema says she is looking for.

Few issues have targeted liberal anger at Sinema more than the Senate filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Many Democrats want to change the filibuster rule and allow most legislation to pass with a simple majority. Sinema has opposed those changes, and recently stood alongside Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn to say Democrats are pushing a "false choice" in the debate over the filibuster.