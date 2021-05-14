Since-deleted video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office during 2019 Capitol Hill visit

When Greene and her companions arrive at the office, Ocasio-Cortez's office door is locked. Standing outside of the office, Greene and her associates taunt Ocasio-Cortez's staff through the mailbox, mocking the staff for keeping the door locked.

Then Greene talks through the slot to the staff, urging them to unlock the door and let her and her cohorts inside.

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I'm an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I'm a taxpaying citizen of the United States," Greene says, noting elsewhere in the video that members of Congress are "employees" who "work for us."

"So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve," she says. "If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad."

CNN has reached out to the offices of Greene and Ocasio-Cortez for comment.

In the video, Greene and her companions continue to goad the staff while chuckling from outside the door. "You can't stay in there forever. Come out and play," taunts one Greene ally through the mailbox slot.