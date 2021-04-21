Sighs of relief at the Chauvin guilty verdict, but activists say the work on racial justice is far from over

"This is the floor, not the ceiling of where we need to get to," Walz said. "We know that accountability in the courtroom is only the very first step."

President Joe Biden also welcomed the verdict, but said the outcome was "too rare" for the country to turn away now from issues of systemic racism. "This can be a moment of significant change," he said.

The verdict

The second-degree murder charge said Chauvin assaulted Floyd with his knee, which unintentionally caused Floyd's death. The third-degree murder charge said Chauvin acted with a "depraved mind," and the manslaughter charge said his "culpable negligence" caused Floyd's death.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines recommend about 12.5 years in prison for each murder charge and about four years for the manslaughter charge. In this case, the state has asked for a tougher sentence than the recommendations provide. Chauvin's sentencing is set for eight weeks from now.