Siegfried Fischbacher, illusionist of Siegfried & Roy, dead at 81

He met Horn in 1957 aboard the TS Bremen cruise ship, where Siegfried was working as a steward and entertainer. He enlisted Horn, the captain's bellboy, to assist during his nightly magic show.

According to a press release about Fischbacher, Roy asked a question after the show which would change their lives.

"Siegfried, disappearing rabbits is ordinary, but can you make a cheetah disappear?" Horn said.

After a pause to consider, Fischbacher replied, "In magic, anything is possible."

Unbeknown to him -- and the ship's captain -- Horn had smuggled his pet cheetah aboard the cruise to join the act.

What followed was a five-decade partnership.

"We did what we did out of love, not for success or money," Fischbacher once said. "We had a deep respect for each other. We literally raised each other: I created Roy and Roy created Siegfried."

They began in Las Vegas in 1967 as a featured act in notable Las Vegas revues "Follies Bergère," "Hallelujah Hollywood" and "Lido de Paris" before becoming headliners in "Beyond Belief" at the New Frontier in 1981.

In 1990, the duo became a Las Vegas "destination" when their precedent-setting, 14-year run at The Mirage began.