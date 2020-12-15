Shut the door on Trump by ending the electoral college

Counting enslaved Blacks, who primarily resided in the South, gave this slaveholding region more political power over the electoral college than its actual proportion of free citizens would otherwise have had. It's a devil's bargain the nation has wrestled with -- and one that Black people have cruelly suffered from -- ever since.

Rooted in White Southerners' fears that they would be politically dominated by Northern interests after the Civil War, the electoral college's anti-democratic nature continued, as Black people were denied citizenship and voting rights through ritualized racial terror, intimidation and unconstitutionally racist policies that nonetheless allowed the south to win the political peace after defeat on the battleground.

President Lyndon Johnson's ambitious Great Society legislation of the 1960's, especially its immigration reform and civil and voting rights policies, helped to fundamentally transform the racial and ethnic composition of American society -- and it served to politically realign the two major parties. The historic Republican Party of antislavery represented by the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass became the improbable refuge for angry and disaffected Whites, especially in the South, while racial progressives and liberals decamped to the Democratic Party in a switch of loyalties that would have seemed impossible a century before.