Shooting near Nationals Park puts renewed focus on another weekend of gun violence in US

An 8-year-old is among the injured after being shot early Sunday morning while riding in a car. The police report says that around 1 a.m. local time, an SUV drove by and shot at the car in which the child was riding.

The victim has a gunshot wound to the leg and is in good condition, the report states. A man in the vehicle was also shot and has been released from the hospital.

On Friday night, five female victims ranging in age from 12 to 19 were injured in a shooting outside a party, Chicago police said.

"The victims were standing with a group on the sidewalk and were attending a party when occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots," said the police department. All of the victims are in fair condition.

A 25-year-old male was also shot in the incident, Chicago police said. He was treated and released from the hospital.

There have been no arrests made in those two shootings, according to the incident reports.

Philadelphia

Two people were injured, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting in West Philadelphia on Saturday night around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Officer Miguel Torres.